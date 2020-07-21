Essex, Ont., councillor facing integrity probe over 'racist anti-Asian' COVID-19 tweets

Chris Vander Doelen, an Essex, Ont., councillor who tested positive for COVID-19, is facing backlash and pressure to resign over "racist" tweets that show "a broad disregard for the Chinese and Asian communities."

Municipal and federal politicians in the southwestern Ontario area as well as community leaders are among the hundreds criticizing Vander Doelen's tweets — which include referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese flu" — for his "harmful language," especially amid the rise in reports about anti-Asian racism over the past year.

The integrity commissioner for the County of Essex, Robert Swayze, confirmed he has started an investigation regarding Vander Doelen.

A statement released Saturday by the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) said the community is "disturbed that an elected official in the Town of Essex has made racist comments in his Twitter feed regarding COVID-19.

"Calling his diagnosis the 'China flu' is a racist slur that is demeaning not just as a xenophobic attack, but also an open and broad disregard for the Chinese and Asian communities in Essex and the surrounding region," the statement says.

Damaging impact

The ECCCA said Vander Doelen's comments as both a councillor and former columnist with the Windsor Star have "a very real and damaging impact on Asian Canadian communities," and it wants him to apologize for his remarks and remove his tweets.

NDP MP Brian Masse found Vander Doelen's tweets unsurprising, saying Vander Doelen has 'a long history of using words as weapons against people.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

In a separate statement Saturday, Essex Mayor Larry Snively said the town denounces "the language used by Councillor Vander Doelen.

"The impact of these kinds of statements is undeniable. As Head of Council, I have asked Councillor Vander Doelen to retract his statements and issue a public apology."

Here's an example of one of Vander Doelen's controversial tweets:

Damn. My test for the Chinese flu came back positive. So I hafta lay low for another week -- a punishment worse than the illness proved to be. —@winstarvander

According to a report published in March by the Chinese Canadian National Council, more than 1,150 instances of anti-Asian racism were reported through two websites — COVIDRacism.ca and elimin8hate.org — between March 10, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Misinformation and racist beliefs related to the fact that the novel coronavirus first emerged in China are behind the surge in attacks, the authors wrote.

CBC News reached out to Vander Doelen for comment, but he did not respond at the time of publication.

In another tweet, the Ward 3 councillor falsely claimed COVID-19 stood for "Chinese origin virus etc." The name of the illness was announced by the World Health Organization, which said the "CO" stands for corona, "VI" for virus, "D" for disease, and 19 because the virus was previously called 2019 novel coronavirus.

Community response

A petition calling for Vander Doelen's resignation has garnered just under 500 signatures as of early Monday afternoon.

NDP MP Brian Masse said he wasn't surprised by Vander Doelen's tweets, and he has "a long history of using words as weapons against people.

"It's terrible," he said. "I think that the person is quite comfortable having made those remarks and expressing those views ... this is an attention-getting behaviour," said Masse.

He said he's impressed and grateful by the community's response to hold Vander Doelen accountable.

"I'm grateful to have a community that's not afraid to call out racism, bigotry, sexism and all those things that are still in our culture, still in our society, still in our neighbourhoods into and to be part of that solution, which is speaking up first, and then doing the right things policy-wise and also as a society, which is to change things," he said.

Among Essex-area politicians responding to the controversy was Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

"Anti-Asian racism, and racism of any form is not acceptable. We are better than that," MacDonald tweeted Saturday.

"Tecumseh Town Council stand's behind our Asian Community. There is no place for all forms of racism!"

Also in a tweet, Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk called Vander Doelen's comments "unacceptable.

"All of us have a role in combating rising anti-Asian racism & I call on our local leaders to stand up to all forms of racism & discrimination," he said, adding that he wishes the councillor a return to health.

Windsor-Tecumseh NDP MPP Percy Hatfield said on Twitter he's appalled at the words used by Vander Doelan and "the anti-Asian racism he displayed," and he condemns "this hateful rhetoric which has no place in Windsor-Essex."

In previous tweets, some dating from a year ago, Vander Doelen said he was calling the virus "the Chinese flu" because it originated in Wuhan, China.