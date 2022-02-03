Conservative MPs in Southwestern Ontario envision new way forward in wake of O'Toole ousting

Conservative MPs in Southwestern Ontario are thanking former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole while envisioning a new way forward for the party.

"We've seen that there's been a number of different issues that have come up where there are diverse views in the party and think that's probably part of the cause," Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu said of why O'Toole was voted out by his own caucus.

In an anonymous vote, O'Toole was removed as party leader on Wednesday and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen was named interim leader.

O'Toole stayed on as party leader following last year's federal election — in which the Tories won 119 seats to the Liberals' 160 — but many in the party criticized his shift in stance on issues such as carbon taxation, balanced budgets and "assault-style" firearms.

Candice Bergen was voted interim leader of the Conservative party on Wednesday. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Gladu said that while it has been a difficult time during the pandemic, losing an election causes "fractious behaviours" in the party. She said O'Toole ran in the leadership race as a "true blue" conservative.

"Erin has always been more of a Red Tory as we call them, and so I think it's always difficult to pivot," she said.

Gladu said she hopes to see the party become more unified.

"I want to see us return to our grassroots principles. We are the party of the rule of law [and] of individual rights and freedoms and that's where I'd like to see us go," she said.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp issued a written statement thanking O'Toole for his service but also asking his constituents to weigh in on how the party can best represent them.

Sarnia-Lambton Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says O'Toole ran as a true blue Conservative but is viewed as more of a "red Tory." (Marilyn Gladu Campaign)

"Next, my attention as a member of the Conservative caucus turns to the questions of who are we as a party," he wrote. "Where do we need to go as a party to represent the best interests of all Canadians in order to secure enough of their trust to be elected to government so we can implement the changes Canada so desperately needs!"

He added questions about food security, providing for an increasing senior population and supporting Canadian families without "increasing their dependency on government money."

Essex MP Chris Lewis would not tell the CBC which way he voted in the leadership vote but he thanked the former Conservative leader for leading the party "through some very tumultuous times for 18 months in the middle of a pandemic."

"I just want to give all kudos to Mr. O'Toole and just that him for his leadership. He really did some remarkable work along the way in some really rough waters," Lewis said.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative Party candidate Dave Epp thanked O'Toole for his service in a written statement. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Lewis added that now the party has to look forward.

"I'm very excited for Candice Bergen," he said. "Candice brings so much energy, she brings so much foresight to the table and it's something we can all rally behind."

Support for protesters

Lewis also weighed in on his recent appearance at the truck convoy in downtown Ottawa.

He said he wasn't stronger with his condemnation about acts like the appearances of Nazi flags, people dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the defacement of the Terry Fox statue is because he wasn't there when it happened. When asked by the CBC Thursday about the acts, he called them "disrespectful and wrong."

"When you bring this many people together ... there's always going to be fringe groups," Lewis said.

"I wasn't there; I wasn't part of it. I just condemned it."

Lewis said it is just one per cent of the protesters that are causing the issues and that 99 per cent of the people there are acting in good faith.

"The true blue Canadians that are here purely to get their country back, that want answers, that deserve to hear from the prime minister, they're the ones that are on the streets," he said. "They're the ones that are here."

He said he would like to see the prime minister address the protesters directly.

"The moment he addresses it and comes out and speaks to them. I'd be surprised if they didn't say 'Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, now you've heard our concerns," Lewis said.

One of the demands of the convoy has been an end to vaccine mandates, an idea Lewis has been behind since June of last year.

"Freedom of choice... so if you decide not to have the vaccine then we have all these tools in place," he said.