The newly re-elected MP for Essex says he is being assessed for injuries after being thrown off a horse on election day.

Chris Lewis, a Conservative projected by CBC to win a second term, cancelled a virtual media briefing on election night due to what his campaign called unforeseen circumstances.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Lewis explained that on Monday afternoon he decided to take a break and go out for a horseback ride with his wife.

"Unfortunately, my horse got skittish, bucked and I was thrown off. It was not the relaxing time with Allison I was hoping for and, of course, the timing could not have been worse."

Lewis said he went to hospital to receive an assessment and doesn't yet know the extent of his injuries.

"What I can report is that I have scrapes and bruises on my face and am in significant pain," he said.

Lewis said he would make himself available to talk about the election and the term ahead as soon as he is able.

He was re-elected with 41 per cent of the popular vote, with 254 out of 255 of polls reporting. His closest competitor, the riding's former NDP MP Tracey Ramsey, trailed him by more than 6,200 votes.

Lewis also suffered an injury during the 2019 campaign that saw him elected to Parliament for the first time. About six weeks ahead of the vote, Lewis broke two ribs and had to get 22 stitches due to a puncture wound following a fall at his family farm.