Chatham-Kent announces new fire chief

Assistant fire chief Chris Case will formally take over as the Chatham-Kent Fire Department's new chief starting Dec. 6.

The announcement was made public in a media released published on Wednesday.

According to Chatham-Kent general manager of community development John Norton, who led the hiring process, 25 people from across Canada applied for the job.

Six were interviewed, leading to Case's selection as the successful candidate to replace outgoing chief Bob Crawford, who will retire this year.

"Chris is very committed to our community in Chatham-Kent," Norton said. "He lives here with his family and immigrated here from England, so he's adopted this new community as his new home. And I think he's committed to the community. He's passionate about it."

Case has lived in Chatham since 2016, and has 28 years of fire operations experience, according to the Wednesday media release.

"He's worked here and proven himself and he's extremely well-qualified both from a technical perspective ... as well as the leadership side, Norton said. "He's very well qualified to provide strategic leadership to the fire department."

"He has the respect of the firefighters and the community. So, we really think we made the right decision. We're very excited to have him."