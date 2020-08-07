Choking quadriplegic man saved by visiting Windsor nurse during emotional 'scary moment'

Unable to breathe while choking on a lunchtime wrap, Mike Russell remembers the scary feeling as he sat strapped into his wheelchair waiting for help.

Russell, 59, is a quadriplegic man who is paralyzed from the waist down and has very limited function below the neck. He requires around-the-clock care at Monarch House in west Windsor, run by Assisted Living of Southwestern Ontario. His acquired brain injury stems from a drug overdose in his 20s, which has led to these lifelong consequences.

At around 11:30 a.m. on July 9, a male nurse from Windsor Regional Hospital happened to be near Russell as he began choking. He was there helping a patient transition into the home that cares for men with brain injuries.

"Anytime someone is in your arms and they aren't breathing, it's a scary moment," said Mohammed Nasser, a registered nurse in Windsor Regional Hospital's mental health unit.

Watch Mike Russel express how thankful he is for Mohammed Nasser's actions that saved his life:

Mike Russell is a quadriplegic man in Windsor who was choking on his lunch when Mohammed Nasser. He just happened to be visiting the facility that day where Russell receives care. 0:27

While Nasser was sitting with his patient while everyone ate lunch, he noticed Russell nearby having trouble breathing. He asked staff to get him some water, unsure what exactly was going on at that moment.

After a few seconds, Russell stopped breathing entirely and Nasser knew he had to act fast. He, and other staff, unfastened his seatbelt, which keeps him from falling out of his chair and Nasser began doing the Heimlich maneuver.

'C'mon, you're going to make it through this'

"It took quite a bit of time. Him being in a wheelchair was quite challenging because he's not able to stand on his own," said Nasser. "With a lot of strength and positioning, I was then able to hear him breathing."

"At that moment, I was saying 'Mike keep breathing. C'mon, you're going to make it through this."

He's been a registered nurse for six years, and said he's only had to do abdominal thrusts twice in his career.

"The guy's a life saver. I'm glad to be here ... - Mike Russell

Nasser said he began to get exhausted by holding Russell up, so he laid him on his side and began pressing firmly on his chest. That's when the food became dislodged.

"It was at that moment Mike started crying. I was just so overwhelmed with joy just to have been able to save his life. He's so loved here," said Nasser.

Caregivers teary eye as Mike Russell began breathing again

Staff had tears in their eyes as well, who describe Russell as a jokester.

"He broke my ribs," Russell quipped.

Paramedics arrived and took Russel to hospital, and he was released the same day.

Remy Boulbol, with Assisted Living of Southwestern Ontario, said a nurse at healthcare partner Windsor Regional Hospital came through in a "massive way" by saving Mike Russell's life. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Remy Boulbol, Director of Operations and Strategy Management at ALSO, said on-site staff tried to help Russell as much as they were able to physically. She admits it's difficult, because CPR and Heimlich maneuver training is often not practiced on someone who is in a wheelchair.

"Make sure that we have all of the resources that we can and the ability to call on our partners when we need them to be here with us is phenominal, and those are the conversations we're having every day," said Boulbol.

Nasser has even been recognized by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk for his community response.

Mohammed Nasser, right, holds a document of recognition from the MP in Windsor-Tecumseh for saving Mike Russell's life on July 9. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's overwhelming. I can't describe it because when I go to work I don't necessarily look for any recognition," said Nasser. "To be able to have received this, I honestly dedicate this to all the front-line workers who are with me and continue to work every day."

But the most grateful of all is Russell, who shared a smile with Nasser when they reunited. Both say there's now a special bond between the two.

"The guy's a life saver," said Russell. "I'm glad to be here, that's all."