The year of the pig is here

The Lunar New Year is here — and 2019 is the year of the pig.

Celebrations took place this past weekend at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, with a gala put on by the Chinese Association of Greater Windsor.

Dora and Danny Law, who run the Red Sail Restaurant in LaSalle, have been preparing for the big day by decorating the eatery, cooking Chinese dishes and buying some new clothes.

‘It’s a chance to start fresh and celebrate with each other. It’s the year of the pig.’<br><br>It’s Chinese New Year and the Chinese community in Windsor has celebrated this past weekend with one cultural gala and another coming in the next few weeks. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/cl8gcqyVRI">pic.twitter.com/cl8gcqyVRI</a> —@ArmsBumanlag

The next Lunar New Year will land on Jan. 25, 2020 — the year of the rat.