The year of the pig is here
The year of the pig is here

Feb. 5 is the Lunar New Year, marking the beginning of the year of the pig.

Windsorites began celebrating this past weekend at St. Clair Centre for the Arts

The Lunar New Year is here — and 2019 is the year of the pig.

Celebrations took place this past weekend at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, with a gala put on by the Chinese Association of Greater Windsor.

Dora and Danny Law, who run the Red Sail Restaurant in LaSalle, have been preparing for the big day by decorating the eatery, cooking Chinese dishes and buying some new clothes.

The next Lunar New Year will land on Jan. 25, 2020 — the year of the rat.

With files from Arms Bumanlag

