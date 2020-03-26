Chinese community group to donate 5,000 surgical masks to Windsor Regional Hospital

Members of the Chinese Association of Greater Windsor (CAGW) have raised more than $25,000 to help protect front-line health-care workers against COVID-19.

Relying on contacts in China, the CAGW were able to purchase approximately 5,000 surgical masks that are expected to arrive in Windsor sometime this week.

Once in Canada, the masks will be donated to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Zhenzhong Ma, president of the CAGW, said many people felt obligated to donate money.

"We [have to] work together through this difficult time," he said.

Ma added that logistics was a major issue, saying that he would like to see the Canadian government provide help with shipping.

"It really takes a long time to contact [suppliers] to arrange this shipment, because understandably many airlines have been shut down," Ma said. "They are not allowed to go anywhere."