Parts of China 'back to normal' post COVID-19 says Harrow, Ont. teacher

About 750 km from Wuhan — the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic — there is little sign of the sort of difficulty we're having here in Ontario. That's according to a teacher from Harrow who works and lives in China.

David Brian has been teaching there for about 30 years, and is currently in Suzhou where he lives and works.

It's also a place he says has no COVID-19 cases currently.

"I would have to say the last time we had some cases is probably going to be maybe back last May," Brian told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

"It's really business as usual, traveling, shopping, visiting. You'll see some people with masks on, but not very apparent."

Brian said there are still precautions being taken, such as temperature checks at commercial businesses or schools, and anyone who leaves the country would have to face quarantine rules on their return.

But ultimately he attributes the situation to country's ability to come together to stop the spread of the virus.

"It was that fear back in the spring where everybody just fled to voluntary lockdown. They took it very seriously, and then hence this is where we're at today," he said.

The city of Wuhan saw a mandatory 76-day lockdown this year, which ended in April. The city's 11 million residents were permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance showed they were healthy and have not been in contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. Other areas of the country followed this model, but Brian said most of the country entered lockdown voluntarily.

Wuhan lifts outbound travel restrictions after 11 weeks of lockdown 1:15 Vehicles crossed toll gates and trains began stopping at stations after severe restrictions were enacted in January. 1:15

Government information was clear, he said, that people needed to stay home and factories and schools shut down voluntarily as "a community effort."

"We're well aware of the country that we live in, there's significant control of information, but when things were at its height in the springtime, all of that information was open and public," said Brian.

As a testament to that openness, Brian pointed out that one of the smartphone apps even showed blocks of a city where someone may have a COVID-19 case.

Now that restrictions are lifted and people are permitted to work and travel more Brian said apps are also used, along with temperature checks, to ensure people have a clear bill of health and even where they have been.

"It allows for contact tracing afterwards in the event," he explained.

School back in session

At the onset of the pandemic in China, schools were shutdown starting in February. and lasted until mid-April, said Brian.

When classes first restarted, strict protocols were followed.

All students wore masks, temperature was checked three times a day, hand washing, restrictions on the playground, the canteen — all the tables had partitions so each individual was basically in a little box eating," he said.

"And then now that we've come back as of September 1st, all of the partitions are gone. Masks — you don't have to wear except when you enter the school."

Brian said the classrooms are pretty much "back to normal," though temperatures are still checked and travel history is recorded as a precaution.

"Field trips are cancelled, and I'm just thinking that that's about it. So if you walk to the school, you would think it was just a normal running situation," he said.

Brian attributes the successes in China to people's compliance with public health measures.

"You got to do this," he said.

"The COVID-19 doesn't discriminate rich or poor, young or old and if you don't do it, how else is it going to get stopped? That's the only way it stopped here is people just didn't give it that opportunity to spread."