Trans flag flying outside Children's Aid Society for Windsor Pride 2018

At the Children's Aid Society Wednesday morning, the trans flag was raised alongside the pride flag to commemorate 2018 Windsor Pride — something that community groups say is a first.

"This is the first pride celebration that our organization has been invited to to speak on the raising of the trans flag, and I know that there will be more coming up," said Jayce Carver, executive director of Windsor Essex Trans Support.

Carver said raising of the flag is a way of giving transgender people more recognition in the community, to show that they exist and they need support.

An example she gave for that lack of support was her own experience as a transgender woman.

"I became addicted, homeless and then there was no service provision. Shelters were only accommodating by gender and I didn't fit that," said Carver.

When organizations like CAS have a trans flag flown, she said youth needing help and support would be more likely to come through the doors.

Also at the flag raising was Chad Craig, administrative director at a LGBT-dedicated foster agency based in Windsor — Five/Fourteen.

Craig said Five/Fourteen is the world's first foster care agency dedicated to youth on the rainbow spectrum and they ensure all the foster families are safe homes for their youth.

The youth are often dealing with a lot of family trauma and the agency works closely with CAS to ensure they get the support and care they need.

"There's no decrease in the amount of need," he said.

The diversity outreach coordinator at CAS Charlotte Lefrank is happy to see Five/Fourteen in the community.

"They're teaching us every day," said Lefrank. "I think that in our society, we still don't always create space for LGBT kids."

And flying the trans flag is an extra effort made to ensure that a more marginalized group can become more visible in the community. Carver had given CAS the flag because the organization couldn't order one in time.

"I steamed it up last night myself to make sure it was ready," said Lefrank.

