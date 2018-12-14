Two children, one adult passenger extricated from vehicle after crash

Three passengers — including a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old — had to be extricated by emergency personnel after the vehicle they were riding in crashed, east of Sarnia.

Around 6:30 p.m., Lambton Ontario Provincial Police attended a collision at Oil Heritage Road and Churchill Line in Plympton Township.

Police say a pick up truck, which had the right of way, hit a sedan that drove into the intersection despite needing to stop for an stop sign.

The three sedan passengers were taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after fire and ambulance responders extricated them from the vehicle.

The intersection has since reopened to traffic and the investigation is ongoing.

