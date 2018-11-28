Suspected child pornography seized at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

Windsor border officers made an arrest and stopped child pornography from entering Canada.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, it happened around 7 p.m. on October 29 at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

During a secondary inspection, officers examined a driver's electronic devices and discovered suspected child porn. The man was arrested and the devices were seized.

The driver faces charged under sections 159 and 160 of the Customs Act. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2018.

Border officers are trained in risk-management processes to determine when secondary inspection is required.

According to the CBSA, there have been four child pornography seizures in southern Ontario this year.