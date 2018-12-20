Child dies after two-car collision in Windsor
A child has died after a two-car collision on the weekend.
Investigators do not believe the death was connected to the collision, and they say there is no criminal element to the death.
The child was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles. Two adults were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision was around 11 a.m. at Campbell Avenue and College Avenue and remains under investigation.