Child dies after two-car collision in Windsor

A child has died after a two-car collision on the weekend.

Investigators do not believe the death was connected to the collision

CBC News ·
(CBC)

Investigators do not believe the death was connected to the collision, and they say there is no criminal element to the death.

The child was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles. Two adults were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The collision was around 11 a.m. at Campbell Avenue and College Avenue and remains under investigation.

