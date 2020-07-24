Child dies from drowning in pool outside Ahmerstburg home, say police

Police are describing the individual who died from drowning in a pool at an Amherstburg home as a "young child."

Officers and other emergency personnel were called to the home Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

"It was reported a young child was located in a pool at a residence and in need of immediate medical attention," police said in a statement Friday.

The child was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

