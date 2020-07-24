Skip to Main Content
Child dies from drowning in pool outside Ahmerstburg home, say police
Windsor

Child dies from drowning in pool outside Ahmerstburg home, say police

Police say a 'young child' is dead after drowning in a pool outside a home in Amherstburg.

The incident occured Wednesday evening

CBC News ·
Officers and other emergency personnel were called to the home Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Police are describing the individual who died from drowning in a pool at an Amherstburg home as a "young child."

Officers and other emergency personnel were called to the home Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

"It was reported a young child was located in a pool at a residence and in need of immediate medical attention," police said in a statement Friday.

The child was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now