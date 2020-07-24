Child dies from drowning in pool outside Ahmerstburg home, say police
Police say a 'young child' is dead after drowning in a pool outside a home in Amherstburg.
The incident occured Wednesday evening
Police are describing the individual who died from drowning in a pool at an Amherstburg home as a "young child."
Officers and other emergency personnel were called to the home Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
"It was reported a young child was located in a pool at a residence and in need of immediate medical attention," police said in a statement Friday.
The child was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.