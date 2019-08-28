Child death being investigated in Lambton County

A post-mortem has been scheduled for a two-month-old child who died August 26.

According to the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police, on August 20 around 12:45 p.m., emergency officials responded to a Cameron Street address in St. Clair Township.

They found the child in "medical distress" and transported them to hospital, where they died days later.

Members of various OPP units, including the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Pathology Service are investigating the circumstances of the death. The post-mortem is scheduled for August 28.

The identity of the child is not being released at this time.