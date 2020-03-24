Child care available for Windsor's emergency support workers
City survey looks to gauge need for emergency childcare centres
The City of Windsor wants emergency support workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic to know there is child care available to them should they need it.
There are licensed home child care agencies that are currently open and have space available, according to a press release from the city.
These agencies are taking registrations for child care across Windsor-Essex:
- Wee Watch: 519-776-9797
- Great Beginnings: 519-984-8928
- Windsor East: 226-526-4474
The city said they are polling emergency support workers to assess their needs, in case the province decides to close these licensed home child care agencies. Right now, the agencies are allowed to remain open.
Those that may work in the healthcare sector and other frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and correctional officers, can all fill out the city's survey to gauge child care requirements across Windsor-Essex.
The needs addressed in this survey will be collected to identify if any emergency childcare centres are needed in our community, which is being done in each area of the province.
You can fill out the survey here: Emergency Support Workers Child Care Survey
Should emergency childcare centres be approved to open, a list of locations will be made available on www.citywindsor.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.