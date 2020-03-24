Child care available for Windsor's emergency support workers

The City of Windsor wants emergency support workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic to know there is child care available to them should they need it.

There are licensed home child care agencies that are currently open and have space available, according to a press release from the city.

These agencies are taking registrations for child care across Windsor-Essex:

Wee Watch: 519-776-9797

Great Beginnings: 519-984-8928

Windsor East: 226-526-4474

The city said they are polling emergency support workers to assess their needs, in case the province decides to close these licensed home child care agencies. Right now, the agencies are allowed to remain open.

Those that may work in the healthcare sector and other frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and correctional officers, can all fill out the city's survey to gauge child care requirements across Windsor-Essex.

The needs addressed in this survey will be collected to identify if any emergency childcare centres are needed in our community, which is being done in each area of the province.

You can fill out the survey here: Emergency Support Workers Child Care Survey

Should emergency childcare centres be approved to open, a list of locations will be made available on www.citywindsor.ca.