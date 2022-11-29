Windsor, Ont., names Jason Bellaire as its new police chief
The Windsor police services board has announced Jason Bellaire as the new police chief.
Ontario city's police services board announces permanent replacement for Pam Mizuno
The board made the announcement Tuesday morning at police headquarters.
Bellaire has currently been serving as acting police chief, following the departure of former chief Pam Mizuno.
Mayor Drew Dilkens, who also chairs the board, delivered the news at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Bellaire, a former deputy chief, took the job on an acting basis in March after Mizuno made an unexpected departure then, three years after the last leadership change. She was three years into a five-year contract.
Bellaire said in March that he was considering applying for the top job.
He will lead a service of 676 officers and civilian staff.
