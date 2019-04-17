Singer and actor Cher restarted career in Windsor, Ont. with Sonny

While promoting the new Broadway musical The Cher Show this week on The Tonight Show, American singer and actor Cher talked about a stint in Windsor, Ont. years ago.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked if there were parts of her career she would have rather not have happened, and Cher acknowledged there were some hard times.

"Sonny and I, we were really famous, and then our career just went off a hill," said Cher. The couple was married at the time and performed as a duo.

She described having no money, no job and being hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to the government before the two made a decision to move.

"We just got in a car and headed towards Windsor, Ontario and started our life again," she told Fallon.

"We were broke-ass broke."

The duo performed at the Elmwood Casino and Motel on Dougall Avenue, where Brentwood Recovery Home is now located.

The career restart in Windsor wasn't easy, and according to Cher, "people hated us."

Then the two switched tactics. She said they started trying to make the band laugh during their sets, which eventually helped them win over the audience's hearts.

"I think that you could just never give up," she said.

Cher and Sonny Bono had a television show in the 1970s and they split in 1979 before Cher went solo.