Chemical Bank wins naming rights for Cobo Center

Chemical Bank has been awarded the naming rights for the Cobo convention centre in downtown Detroit.

The bank was selected by the region's convention facility authority, which said the convention centre will be self-sustaining by 2024.

The new name will be announced by the end of 2019.

"There could not be a better partner than Chemical Bank," said Larry Alexander, president of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, adding that the partnership signified a commitment to the rebuilding of a "truly great American city."

Chemical Bank recently merged with TCF Financial and is the largest bank with Michigan headquarters. The Cobo convention centre is the 17th largest convention centre in the United States and has been home to the North American International Auto Show for many years.

"Our world-class convention center now has a world-class corporate partner in Chemical Bank," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "We couldn't be more proud of the investments Chemical Bank is making in our city."

Even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the partnership, saying it would make a meaningful difference for Michiganders.

"I'm eager to partner with the business community to make sure we bring more investment to our state, boost local economies in cities like Detroit, and connect more Michiganders to good-paying jobs," said Whitmer.

The centre will continue to be called Cobo Center until the end of the year.