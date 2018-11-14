Cheli's Chili Bar in Detroit closing down, Chris Chelios announces

It's the last call for Cheli's Chili Bar, as the bar and restaurant owned by former Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios announced that it will be closing soon.

The business will close for good on Nov. 24.

The building, across the street from Comerica Park, is expected to be taken over by new owners, according to Cheli's Chili Bar on its Facebook page.

"Tigers' games will not be the same. Farewell...," said Mikell Kimm on Facebook.

Chelios started his career in Montreal, moved to Chicago and was traded to Detroit in March 1999. He stayed with the Red Wings through the 2008-09 season before he finished his career in Atlanta in 2009-10. He has three Stanley Cup championships to his name.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.