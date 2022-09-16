The biggest compliment for this Essex County chef? An empty Royal plate
Chef remembers meal he served to Queen Elizabeth during her 1984 visit to Windsor, Ont.
The Queen's plate came back empty. The chef who prepared lunch for her in Windsor in 1984 took that as the ultimate compliment.
"Usually what they tell you before is that she may or may not eat anything," said Michel Crovisier, the chef who prepared the meal for Queen Elizabeth II during her 1984 visit. So although he wasn't sure if she'd ever eat the lunch, he took pains to create just the right menu.
And then, she ate.
The Queen was visiting Windsor, Ont., for the second time. Despite whether or not the Queen would have eaten during her visit, Crovisier had to be prepared.
"At the beginning, they come and do a test to check," he said. "We had to prepare three menus."
The menu that was chosen featured Potatoes Berny, which are croquette potatoes, breaded with almonds shaped in the form of a pear. Crovisier said he included the dish because it was different.
"You don't want to do French fries," he said. "You have to come up with something a little bit out of the ordinary; a little fancier."
Another item on the menu was a "tomato basket" with Essex greens. Crovisier emptied a tomato and cut it in the shape of a basket before filling it with local vegetables.
The meal also featured cream of onion soup, roast beef tenderloin with mushrooms and pepper sauce as well as peach sorbet.
Despite the magnitude of the event and the compliment that he took the Queen's empty plate as, Crovisier does not talk about it much.
"I'm not one to brag," he said.
Like many Windsorites, he was saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing.
"I saw her up close," he said. "When somebody passes away, it's always sad."
"But she was special."
With files from Windsor Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?