Chef John Alvarez talks Windsor's food scene

John Alvarez stands in the kitchen of the Grand Cantina and methodically adds ingredients to a pan filled with shimmering oil.

As the heat rises, smells and sounds fills the kitchen.

Alvarez — who co-owns the Grand Cantina taqueria and F&B Walkerville alongside chef Rosemary Woods — is preparing a component for a larger meal he plans on cooking at this Saturday's CBC at the Market event, where he'll be leading a live cooking demonstration hosted by CBC Windsor News at 6 host Chris Ensing.

Originally from Baltimore, Md., Alvarez said he moved to Windsor "years later."

He says the Rose City's food scene has evolved over the years, influenced in part by locals who move to larger cities only to return with new ideas and ways of thinking.

"It's pretty exciting," said Alvarez, who was also a contestant in the second season of Chopped Canada.

"I hear it all the time. People grew up here, had to move away, and then whatever they learned in Toronto, Vancouver, New York — they come back with those ideas and mentality and they start to grow, especially in this neighbourhood [Ford City]."

Part of what Alvarez loves about working as a chef in Windsor is the city's proximity to local producers.

"There is so much great produce around, and to be able to talk to the people that are growing the food and making something delicious for anybody and everybody to just eat is amazing," Alvarez said.

At the same time, Windsor's proximity to Detroit is also an advantage.

We've made some really great relationships ... - John Alvarez

"We've made some really great relationships with some other restaurants, other bars across the pond and then just being able to collaborate and bounce ideas off each other is amazing," he said.

While Alvarez wouldn't reveal exactly what he plans on cooking this weekend, he did divulge some of the ingredients.

"I'm going to be using a local duck breast … and then using market veggies that I find that day," he said. "I'm trying to keep with more of a fall theme, especially with fall approaching."

"So I'm gonna be walking around, talking to local farmers, picking up what is the freshest and kind of basing my dish off that."