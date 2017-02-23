Most new vehicles soon will remind people to check back seat
98 per cent of new vehicles sold have agreed to install reminders
By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will come with electronic reminders for people to check back seats so they don't leave children behind.
Twenty automakers representing 98 per cent of new vehicles sold have agreed to install reminders in an effort to stop heatstroke deaths.
So far this year, 37 children have died nationwide in the U.S. after being left alone in cars during hot weather. The advocacy group Kids and Cars says last year a record 53 children were killed.
Vehicles would give drivers audible and visual alerts to check back seats every time they turn off the ignition.
Automakers say the voluntary agreement will get the alerts installed faster than a government regulation, which takes four to eight years.
Only Tesla didn't agree to the reminders.
