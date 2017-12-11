Plenty of punny choices in Chatham-Kent snowplow naming vote
Sleetwood Mac? Darth Blader? Flurrious George? Which ones will win?
Would you want the Blizzard of Oz clearing a path through the snow for you on a cold Monday morning?
How about Gordie Plow getting you home through a whiteout?
Is the Pillsbury Plowboy half-baked or just right?
These are just a few of the names people can vote on for Chatham-Kent's name-a-snowplow vote happening right now.
Mayor Darrin Canniff said they got the idea from a radio listener and decided to pursue it.
"The idea has really taken off, but it's all because somebody through media reached out and said, 'Wouldn't this be a good idea?'"
The municipality learned the lesson of Boaty McBoatface and created a short list of 40 names from the thousands of suggestions it received.
"We didn't expect anywhere close to this response, but it was wonderful and it's nice in these times," Canniff said.
"I think people are looking for some good news and just some fun."
In all, 12 plows will be named, two for each of Chatham-Kent's six municipal wards.
But this is just the first year of what the mayor envisions as an annual event, until the entire fleet of about 100 snowplows is named.
Voting can be done here.
With files from Katerina Georgieva
