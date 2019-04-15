Skip to Main Content
Police search for wedding album owner
Windsor

Police search for wedding album owner

Police have been unable to determine when or where the photos were taken.

Do you recognize anyone in the wedding party?

CBC News ·
Do you know who these people are? Let CK police know. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Chatham-Kent police's street crimes unit turned up something other than contraband. 

They recovered a wedding album and are looking for its owner.

Police have been unable to determine when or where the photos were taken.

Chatham-Kent police are asking the public for help — if you recognize anyone in the wedding party or have information about who the photos belong to, contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.