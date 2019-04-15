Police search for wedding album owner
Police have been unable to determine when or where the photos were taken.
Do you recognize anyone in the wedding party?
Chatham-Kent police's street crimes unit turned up something other than contraband.
They recovered a wedding album and are looking for its owner.
Chatham-Kent police are asking the public for help — if you recognize anyone in the wedding party or have information about who the photos belong to, contact police.
