Wavy sidewalk causes waves of anger in Chatham

The new sidewalk on Coverdale Street in Chatham is just three weeks old. But already the municipality's been slammed with complaints from angry residents because the sidewalk is not flat.

"The sidewalk, pretty wavy, goes up and down and up and down, hills and valleys," said councillor Michael Bondy.

The sidewalk installed during an annual sidewalk program, but it looks much different than other ones in Chatham-Kent. Bondy said he's personally received a number of complaints from people who live and who walk down Coverdale Street.

Bondy lives close to the street and said he's walked down it many times and the area was flat before.

"It seems to be a real mystery," he said.

On a lighter note, Bondy said kids may like it because it looks like a skate park, but on a more serious side it could be dangerous for people who use walkers.

"It's not as bad as the pictures look, but there's definitely a grade up and down," he said.

(Facebook/Shawn Jackson)

He would like to see the sidewalk fixed, because "it's a liability for the municipality. We have a wavy sidewalk."

"This is basically a screw up and it's the city's responsibility," said Bondy. "I can't say that we can leave it. Personally, I wouldn't want to be on the legal team if we left this. I'm sure this will be rectified because obviously taxpaying residents may expect relatively flat sidewalks."

Difficult project

The municipality said Coverdale Street was a challenge, because it is a pre-existing subdivision with unique grades in the driveways and front lawns. The municipality's director of engineering said the driveways are very steep approaching the road and the front lawns are up high.

"We basically were faced with two different challenges to try and retrofit a sidewalk into this developed neighborhood," said Chris Thibert, the director of engineering and transportation for Chatham-Kent.

Either make everything level, which would require them to match the grade of the driveway and the front yard elevation. He said that would create a sharp drop-off, which could force them to put in a retaining wall or some major front yard modifications.

Or they work with the natural landscape and use the "light wave effect."

"What we made sure of is that the sidewalks still meet and satisfy provincial standards for grades and for slopes as well as the accessibility standards for Ontario," he said.

"No plans to change anything"

Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the sidewalk through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and phones calls. Thibert said they are discussing and meeting with residents.

"There are no plans to change anything or to fix or resolve anything, as there is really no concern with the orientation of the sidewalk with respect to risk and liability on behalf of the municipality," Thibert said.

The next time the road may see further improvements isn't for eight to 10 years, when it would have sewers, water mains, and new curbs put in.

"Then we will definitely reconsider the alignment of the sidewalk at that time to make it a little bit more flat," he said.

As for potential slip and falls, Thibert said everyone regardless of the location should be cautious and there are risks even on flat sidewalks.

"There is a lot of steeper sidewalk sections throughout Chatham Kent that really push the limits of the Ontario provincial standards and accessibility standards," he said.

Low bid process not to blame

The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, J.C.S. Construction Inc. from Windsor as part the municipalities annual side walk program. The bid was the lowest, coming in at $832,330.71. The nearest bid to them was $1,090,748.60. Thibert says the price would not have changed the outcome of the sidewalk, because the plan was not a total reconstruction.

Councillor Michael Bondy said the policy of the council is to take the lowest bid as long as they fulfil the set criteria, but has contested this in the past. Council has the ability to say the job is substandard and have them fix it, but leave the responsibility to administration.

The company is in the process of being paid, but Chatham-Kent will hold some of the payment for deficiencies.

"That's establishing the grass, establishing the cleaning up of the other works adjacent to the sidewalk and just making sure that it is going to be sufficient for one year following the construction," Thibert said.

Council could pass a motion to have the sidewalk fixed, but Thibert said he would advise them that it does meet the guidelines of the Ontario provincial standards and accessibility standards that they follow and adhere to on all their projects.

"At the end of the day it is council's direction, it is council's decision should they want to implement or have any changes out there... I'll leave that decision with them."