Crown appeals Chatham violin teacher's acquittal

A Chatham violin teacher will find himself back in court after the Crown filed an appeal of his acquittal.

In April 2018, Claude Trachy was acquitted of 51 sex assault-related charges, involving 25 former students in the 1970s and 80s.

The ruling at the time, from Justice Thomas Carey, did not deny that Trachy had touched his students but found that the violin teacher believed he needed to take body measurements to fit girls for a shoulder rest.

The Crown's appeal will be heard Tuesday in court and asks the appellate court to substitute the acquittals with a guilty finding.

"The record establishes proof of the offence in the absence of a legitimate defence – where but for the trial judge's errors of law the offender would have been found guilty– the appellate court should exercise its discretion to substitute acquittals with findings of guilt," the appeal states.

In his desicion, Carey focused on intent and found that Trachy derived no sexual pleasure from the touching.

The appeal says the "sexual" of sexual assault "is found in the external circumstances where the sexual context of the touching would be apparent to a reasonable person who had watched it occur," rather than from an intent standpoint.

Trachy's lawyer Matthew Gourley has filed a response to the appeal.

"It is not for this court to re-try the case or substitute its credibility assessment for those of the trial judge," the document filed by Gourley states.

Gourley could not comment on the case. The judge could make a decision immediately after it is heard Tuesday, or reserve the decision for another day.

Trachy retired from teaching violin in 2009.