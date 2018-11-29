Teens charged in Chatham Tim Hortons toilet arson

Chatham-Kent police have charged two 13-year-olds with arson.

The teenagers are accused of setting fire to a dumpster, as well as with setting two fires in two different Tim Hortons.

Emergency crews responded to the dumpster fire on Beatty Street in Chatham just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Less than ten minutes later, they extinguished flames inside a washroom at the Park Avenue East Tim Hortons. That fire caused about $10,000 in damage and the restaurant had to be evacuated.

Police learned earlier in the day of another fire at different Tim Hortons. In that case, staff had put out a fire in the washroom on Third Street.

The two teens are charged with three counts of arson.