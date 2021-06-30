St. Clair College award winner's community involvement inspired by desire to 'pay it forward'

Thador Tekhli just graduated from the accounting and business administration program at St. Clair College.

But college graduate is just one title on the 21-year-old's lengthy resume. He's also a varsity athlete, social justice advocate and volunteer within the community and on campus. During the pandemic, Tekhli helped out by getting a part-time job at a long-term care home.

Upon graduation, Tekhli was awarded the college's Student Leadership Medal — only one of three recipients across the school's campuses.

The award recognizes academic achievement and "contribution to the promotion of the campus environment through his/her relationships with staff and fellow students."

But the journey to all of Tekhli's achievements came with challenges many of his peers could not have imagined.

Prior to arriving in Canada with his mother and sister in 2010, the family lived in Sudan. In an interview with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday, Tekhli recalled seeing tanks drive by the school he attended.

"There was a war going on that was literally a mile away from where I went to school," he said. "So having to see that as a kid was very scary and I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know if I was going to live that day."

The family settled in Chatham, Ont., after being sponsored by the Anglican church to come to Canada as refugees. English was Tekhli's sixth language.

Thador Tekhli received St. Clair College's Student Leadership Medal. (CourtesyThador Tekhli)

He said his experience has inspired him to help others and take advantage of opportunities.

"I've been helped by so many people, I feel now I have to pay it forward," he said.

Tekhli has volunteered for a long list of events and organizations. He was also on the award-winning cross-country team at St. Clair College.

He organized a Black Lives Matter march last year, and advocated for Chatham-Kent municipal council to back an effort to recognize Emancipation Day as a federal holiday, which council supported.

As a participant in the 1834 Fellowship program, he made a presentation to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and met with other policy makers. He also worked with the Canadian Embassy for Singapore and Malaysia as a Junior Team Canada Ambassador with Global Vision.

Tekhli plans to attend the University of Windsor to complete his accounting degree, with a minor in political science.

In the future, he wants to work to support young people who are racialized, at risk or experiencing poverty.

"I just want to uplift youth from the circumstances that they're in, so they're able to be recognized and be given the opportunity," he said.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.