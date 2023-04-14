Content
Windsor

Chatham shooter is sentenced

Terry St. Hill was sentenced on three counts for the 2021 shooting. The attack left two injured and a dog was killed.

On Thursday Terry St. Hill received his sentence for the 2021 shooting

A man enters a large grey courthouse.
Terry St. Hill was sentenced in a Chatham courtroom. (Google)

The perpetrator of a 2021 Chatham shooting has been sentenced. 

A man with an upturned collar looks into a camera lens.
Terry St. Hill was arrested in May, 2021. (Chatham-Kent Police)

Terry St. Hill received an eight year prison sentence on three counts, Chatham Courthouse told CBC News. Ontario Court Justice Paul Kowalyshn took into consideration the defendant's pretrial days.

St. Hill was sentenced on charges of discharge of a firearm with the intent to endanger life, unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon and the willful killing of a dog. He will serve the latter two sentences consecutively. He pleaded guilty in 2022.

He also received a lifetime ban from possessing a weapon, as well as a ban on owning or residing in the same premises as an animal or bird.

St. Hill was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder. He fired a gun at three people, injuring two and killing a dog, on Jan. 26, 2021 outside a Harvey Street Home.

With files from CBC News. 

