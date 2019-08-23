Chatham ServiceOntario location not closing Aug. 26 after all

The ServiceOntario location in Chatham is not closing Monday after all.

On Thursday, the provincial government announced that the location at 455 Grand Ave. E. — which is run by a private operator — would close Aug. 26, with customers forced to go to Blenheim, Dresden or Tilbury to access provincial government services.

Ontario PC Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre that he was just as surprised by the last-minute announcement as everyone else.

"I personally drove to [the ServiceOntario location] and I spoke with the office manager," said Nicholls, noting he waited half an hour in line with everyone else. "The [private operator, Doug Dotzert] was retiring, so it wasn't anything that the government has done."

Nicholls said he has since convinced Dotzert to keep the location open until the end of September while the government finds a new operator.

"That will now give the ministry and our government an opportunity to continue along with the vetting process and to come up with a more permanent solution," he said. "People in Chatham were in an uproar. They were panicking, they were very upset — and quite frankly, I don't blame them."

'The public service ... doesn't just walk away'

Len Elliott, regional vice-president of OPSEU, which represents ServiceOntario workers at locations operated directly by the government — such as the one in downtown Windsor — suggested that the permanent solution is to make all ServiceOntario locations publicly-operated.

"The public service, the government, doesn't just walk away from things. They continue to operate," he said. "Whereas a private delivery organization can walk away."

Elliott said it was "unacceptable" that the public was made aware of the closure with only a few days notice.

"Publicly delivered is cheaper, it's more efficient, it's better — we don't have a middle person profiting off taxpayers."

When asked if his government would consider bringing ServiceOntario locations in-house, Nicholls said he was open to the idea being considered.

"We are looking at the entire process right now, to make sure we can offer the best possible customer service to the residents not only of just Chatham ... but throughout the province where ServiceOntario locations exist."