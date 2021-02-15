Chatham woman stunned after scoring 365 points on a single word in Scrabble

In Scrabble, 365 points would be considered a great score for an entire game, but Betty Kuchta of Chatham earned all those points with just a single word.

Kuchta was playing the game on Friday with her husband when she got the word "quizzers."

At first, Kuchta said, she knew her tiles showed the word "quizzes." In the process of looking for an area of the board to place her word, she found an R, to make "quizzers."

"I just went 'wow,' and so did my husband, Stephen — 'wow,'" said Kuchta, who appeared on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday.

"And we thought, maybe this is some kind of a record."

So why was the word worth so many points?

In addition to the letters Z and Q having a high point value of 10, Kuchta was able to place her word on two triple-word scores, get a double-letter score on the second Z, as well as use all seven of her tiles, which comes with a 50-point bonus.

Betty Kuchta scored 365 points with the word "quizzers." (Courtesy Betty Kuchta)

In total, Kuchta won the game with 672 points.

According to the game's manufacturer, Hasbro, Scrabble experts average 330 to 450 points in a tournament game.

Kuchta, who plays Scrabble several times a day with her husband, says their highest scoring games are usually in the mid-300s. The couple has been playing Scrabble regularly for a decade, but are playing even more during the pandemic, she said.

Matches U.S. score set in 2006

The Guinness Book of World Records doesn't keep a record for single Scrabble words, but does for overall score (for the record — it's 850, scored in a tournament in 2012).

According to the North American Scrabble Players Association website, Kuchta's score ties with the point total Michael Cresta of Massachusetts received for "Quixotry" in 2006.

A score of 392 was achieved with the word "caziques" in Manchester, U.K., in 1982.

Hasbro did not respond to a request for comment on whether it keeps records.