Chatham youth referred to Restorative Justice after throwing things out bus windows
Chatham-Kent police identified youth responsible for throwing things out school bus windows.
The four youth were spoken to by police about their dangerous behaviour
Chatham-Kent police identified youth responsible for throwing things out school bus windows.
In April, four motorists contacted police to report their vehicles had been hit by items thrown from the bus travelling in Dover Township.
The four youth were spoken to by police about their dangerous behaviour. No drivers were injured.
All four have been referred to Restorative Justice Chatham-Kent, a non-profit organization providing alternative pathways for at-risk youth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.