Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a woman was hit by a train in Chatham on Sunday night.

Police say a 42-year-old Chatham woman and her dog died as a result of the collision.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Park Avenue W. near Wedgewood Avenue.

The VIA Rail train was travelling westbound from Toronto to Windsor at the time.

Const. Renee Cowell of Chatham-Kent police said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Officers are looking for the public's assistance and would like to speak with anyone who has information or video, Cowell said.

"We're going to be asking anyone who may have video in the area to please contact our traffic unit," Cowell said.

VIA Rail did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Monday.

