Former Chatham-Kent police officer charged with sexual assault for third time

A former Chatham-Kent police officer is facing sexual assault charges for the third time.

Kenneth Miller is charged with sexual assault and breach of trust related to incidents alleged to have occurred in November 2014.

Miller was an active police constable at the time.

According to a report by the Special Investigations Unit, Chatham-Kent police received a complaint from a woman in March 2018.

Previous charges

This isn't the first time Miller has faced charges following an SIU investigation.

In 2016, Miller was charged with sexual assault and breach of trust after an incident on August 23, 2015

In 2017, Miller was charged with sexual assault and breach of trust after an incident on May 4, 2013

Miller pleaded guilty to the breach of trust charge relating to the 2015 incident and served 60 days in jail with 18 months probation.

The three other charges were withdrawn.

For the latest charges, Miller will appear in court Dec. 11, 2018.