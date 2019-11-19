Pedestrian killed in Chatham single-vehicle collision

A 59-year old Chatham man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Grand Avenue in Chatham Tuesday morning.

According to Chatham-Kent police, the collision was around 8:30 a.m. A vehicle travelling west struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Chatham-Kent police.