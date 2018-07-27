Chatham woman struck by car dies from injuries

A Chatham woman, who was struck by a vehicle in May, has died from her injuries.

Chatham-Kent police say the incident happened on May 28 around 8 a.m. on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit by a vehicle leaving the Nortown Plaza.

The woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier this week, she succumbed to her injuries. As per the family's request her name will not be released, said police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Chatham man, has been charged with careless driving.