Ministry of Labour investigating after fatal tree trimming incident in Chatham
The Ministry of Labour has issued no orders so far in a workplace fatality in Chatham, Ont.
The investigation is ongoing
According to the ministry, a worker sustained fatal injuries while trimming a tree Wednesday on Cornhill Street.
A Ministry of Labour inspector attended the scene, but there were no orders or requirements issued.
