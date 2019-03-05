No measles in Chatham-Kent, medical officer of health says

The probable case of measles in Chatham-Kent is not actually measles.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit received the lab result Wednesday afternoon and it was negative.

Medical Officer of Health David Colby said the investigation into the case is now closed. The health unit has reported the negative lab result to the province.

He said the health unit went public before the case was confirmed for three reasons.

"The case history reported to us by the attending physician was very convincing that this was a genuine case of measles," Colby said.

Secondly, the person may have been in contact with a large number of susceptible people.

Lastly, Colby said there's "a very limited time for intervention" to stop the spread of measles.

"I did not feel we had the option of waiting," he said, "And I'm delighted that it's come out as negative."

When the health unit first reported the suspected case, it said the Chatham Taco Bell, Walmart and also the Sydenham location of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance were potential exposure locations.

As of March 27, there have been 22 confirmed measles cases in the Detroit area since March 13.