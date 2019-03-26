'It will take care of itself': mixed reactions about potential measles in Chatham-Kent

People in Chatham-Kent have been phoning their health unit about immunization records since a 'probable' case of measles surfaced in the region.

Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit is waiting for lab confirmation — expected by the end of the week.

Public health nurse Linda Snobelen said people don't need to be overly concerned unless they were at potential exposure locations.

However, the health unit is erring on the side of caution. It has already started reaching out to people who are known to have been exposed at the hospital, where the potential case was identified.

Here are the locations and times of possible exposures:

Taco Bell, 328 St. Clair St., Chatham, Ont.: March 19, 2019, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart, 881 St. Clair St., Chatham, Ont.: March 19, 2019, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance — Sydenham Campus, 325 Margaret Ave., Wallaceburg, Ont.: March 24, 2019, 7 p.m. to March 25, 2019, 12:30 a.m.

A Taco Bell public relations official said in an email to CBC News the health and safety of the franchise team and customers is important.

"The franchisee is cooperating fully with the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit, and is continuing to adhere to our strict illness and hand washing policies," the email reads.

Charlotte Harris believes the potential case to be an isolated incident. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Snobelen said no special orders have been issued for those three locations.

"There's no special cleaning requirement that would be required for them," she said.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air, as well as through articles of clothing or bedding.

Symptoms to watch for:

Fever, cough and runny nose.

Red, irritated eyes and light sensitivity.

Small white, grey or blue spots in the mouth.

Red, blotchy rash, which is the last symptom to appear.

What is Chatham-Kent saying?

CBC News caught up with a few Chatham residents in the Walmart parking lot, where there may have been exposure to measles last week.

Donna Bourgeois is concerned about measles in the community.

"I'm going to be 65 in the fall and I've never had the shot that the elderly get," said Bourgeois. "I had a very light case [of the measles] so I would be subject to the worse one down the road."

Bourgeois is also a teacher. She said if she was infected, a lot of other people would be affected.

On the other hand, Charlotte Harris believes it's an isolated incident.

"Those people will take appropriate precautions," said Harris. "It will take care of itself."

What about Windsor-Essex?

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's medical officer of health, Wajid Ahmed, said there haven't been any cases since late 1998.

Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is continuing to provide MMR vaccines to health care providers in Windsor-Essex. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

According to the vaccination records of students in the region, Ahmed said the immunization rates are at around 85 per cent, which is "very good" for the MMR vaccine.

However, there's still room for improvement, according to Ahmed.

Roughly 1,200 high school students in the area born in 2001 and 2002 were supposed to be suspended on March 29 due to incomplete immunization records. However, with the ongoing strike of the public health nurses, the suspension has been cancelled.

Ahmed said people typically get their MMR vaccines from their health care providers, and the strike hasn't affected the distribution of vaccines.

"All our area providers are still receiving the vaccines they need," he said.