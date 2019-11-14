Chatham, Ont. man dead following two-vehicle collision in Middlesex
According to Middlesex and Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the incident was the result of a cargo van driving northbound on Melbourne Road and a pickup truck driving southbound colliding.
The collision occurred in Southwest Middlesex, Ont. on Tuesday
A Chatham, Ont. man is dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Southwest Middlesex, Ont. on Tuesday.
According to Middlesex and Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), 21-year-old Trevor Wintjes was driving northbound on Melbourne Road in a cargo van that was involved in a collision with a pickup truck driving southbound.
OPP said the cargo van veered off the road and rolled into a ditch.
EMS and fire services arrived at the scene and Wintjes was pronounced dead as a result of the collision.
The pickup truck driver was "physically uninjured," according to OPP.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
