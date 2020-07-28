Chatham man charged for failing to self-isolate following trip to U.S.

A Chatham man has been charged and fined for failing to self-isolate after a trip to the U.S.

Police in Chatham-Kent say they received a tip last week that a man returning to Canada had failed to follow the 14-day isolation period outlined under the federal government's Quarantine Act.

After investigating, police learned the man travelled from Florida to Canada on July 10, flying through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. He would be required to self-isolate until July 24 under the act.

Police say that during that timeframe, the man potentially exposed his family, friends and several community members by failing to self-isolate.

"It is certainly unfortunate and disheartening that anyone would place themselves and more importantly others at risk by not following the simple direction provided to them in respect to self-quarantine," said Chatham Police Chief Gary Conn.

"In order for us to mitigate this pandemic, a collaborative approach is going to be required by all of us and I would please request that everyone does their part to ensure this occurs."

Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit is investigating.

On Monday night, police charged the 41-year-old with failing to comply with the federal order, and he was fined $1,130.

