Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent brace for extreme heat, experts recommend steps to stay safe

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Esssex and Chatham-Kent, informing residents that hot and humid weather may last until Saturday.

The weather authority warned temperatures will easily reach the mid-30s, with humidex values expected to reach temperatures in the mid-to-upper-40s.

"This mid summer sizzler may result in the highest temperatures so far this year," Environment Canada said Thursday.

As the region braces for some of its hottest weather this year, experts have suggested residents take steps to mitigate the harmful effects of high heat and heavy humidity.

Amandeep Hans, a health promotion specialist with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said people should stay hydrated and drink lots of water — even if they don't necessarily feel thirsty to avoid conditions like "heat cramp."

"Heat cramps are usually when you sweat a lot, your body loses a lot of water and salt," said Hans.

Health promotion specialist Amandeep Hans recommends residents keep hydrated. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

She added muscle cramps and muscle pains are also indicators of heat exhaustion, which occurs when the body's temperature rises and individuals don't drink enough water.

"If you're experiencing any of those signs, please make sure you go inside and cool off," said Hans.

Hans said people should check in with friends and family who are living alone and should avoid leaving children, seniors and pets in cars.

Additionally, Hans recommended people find cool spaces indoors, like libraries or the mall.

Hans said almost everyone is at risk when temperatures are as hot as they are, but outdoor workers, infants, children and individuals experiencing homeless should take extra caution.

Bryan Giles, clinical practice manager in the emergency room at Windsor Regional Hospital's metropolitan campus, recommended residents complete their daily errands before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m., when temperatures are more manageable.

Bryan Giles recommends individuals stay indoors and stay hydrated during hot, humid weather. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

He added residents can call 211 to find their nearest community cooling stations.

"The health unit in the City of Windsor uses a lot of cooling stations around," said Giles.

Giles explained individuals with respiratory issues, like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are often at higher risk during hot, humid weather. He said he hasn't seen a lot of patients with respiratory issues in the emergency room.

"We're just preparing ourselves for what might happen … over the weekend," said Giles.

Still, Giles recommends the same course of action: Stay inside and stay cool.

"If you start having problems breathing, get yourself indoors, get yourself in the air conditioning, get yourself somewhere cool breathing in less muggy air," he said.

The City of Windsor has added extra swimming hours from July 18 to July 21, with Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington and Riverside Centennial pools open later from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.