Second West Nile-positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent

Public health officials in Chatham-Kent have confirmed a second West Nile virus-positive mosquito trap in the municipality this summer.

On Tuesday, the local health unit said it received lab confirmation that mosquitos collected on Aug. 1 in north west Chatham-Kent are carriers for West Nile virus.

It is the second positive mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent this season.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infect mosquito.

"The vast majority of people who are infected with West Nile virus, they don't experience any symptoms and then some people, they'll get very mild symptoms — so fever, headache, tiredness," said Scott Dawson, a public health inspector with Chatham-Kent Public Health. "In very rare cases it does cause neurological disease."

Dawson said there have been no reported cases of West Nile virus in humans in Chatham-Kent this season.

Symptoms of more severe West Nile can include stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing and lack of coordination or paralysis.

Anyone with severe symptoms should see immediate medical attention, and older individuals or those with compromised immune systems are at ab higher risk for severe illness.

"We encourage community members to always be taking precautions about vector borne diseases, especially mosquitoes and ticks," Dawson said. "Anytime we see the virus, it's just a reminder that it is here and a reminder to community members that we want to be taking the required precautions."

Routine surveillance testing for West Nile virus is done weekly throughout the mosquito season, from about June through September, Dawson said.

Seeing two positive traps so far is on par with what health officials would expect, he added, noting they might see anywhere between one and three positive traps a season.

There are several recommendations Chatham-Kent Public Health make for residents to help protect themselves:

Wear light-colour clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET, and using it according to the package directions.

Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active (from dusk to dawn).

Ensure all door and window screens are fitted tightly and free of holes.

Eliminate sources of standing water on your property such as keeping areas like pools either covered or circulating.

Remove other standing water like puddles.

Climate change effect

In Windsor, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said in July they had identified one positive mosquito pool, the first in Windsor this year. But at the time the health unit said it had not identified any human cases of the virus in the community.

Dawson said public health inspectors are expecting to see a higher number of vector-borne diseases in the community in future because of climate change — and they are also keeping an eye on other, less common diseases that could be transmitted by ticks and mosquitos coming up from the souther United States.

"With climate change we're expecting to see a higher prevalence of these vector borne diseases [like West Nile and Lyme disease] and possibly some new diseases ... that maybe we haven't seen before as well," he said.

For more information, residents are asked to visit the Public Health Agency of Canada.