Chatham-Kent Ward 1 municipal election results going before courts

Results of the Ward 1 race in Chatham-Kent has been challenged, and a court date has been set for Jan. 2.

The municipality was served with an application that challenges the results of Ward 1, but no other wards or the mayoral race.

Incumbent Mark Authier and candidate Melissa Harrigan are the two successful candidates, according to the official results from the municipality.

Other candidates who ran but lost were incumbent Bryon Fluker, Mark Pastorius and Jordan Dell.

According to a voter's guide by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, eligible voters can apply to the Superior Court of Justice to determine whether an election was valid within 90 days after voting day.

Anyone can also begin court proceedings against a person, trade union or corporation they believe to have committed an offence related to an election.

John Norton, chief legal officer and general manager of community development, said the municipality will completely follow direction given by the court.

The case will be heard Jan. 2 before the Superior Court of Justice.

Before then, on Dec. 3, all successful candidates will be sworn-in, including Authier and Harrigan.