Chatham-Kent looks to private sector to help with public housing

Chatham-Kent is looking to the private sector for more housing to help with its wait list for social housing.

The list is at an all time high, with 867 waiting for housing. The municipality is looking to increase its housing stock by going into the private market. Individuals pay rent geared-to-income and the municipality pays the rest to the landlord.

"We can increase opportunities to live in the city or to leave in rural areas where maybe you need to be there for your children or maybe you need to be there for employment," said Kristen Williams, manager of Tenant Relations for Chatham-Kent Housing Services.

The wait time to get into housing can be as long as three years.

"It's a significant wait time, so if we can increase the options it will reduce that wait list," said Williams.

Currently there are 115 rent supplement units across 18 buildings in Chatham, Wallaceburg, Ridgetown, Tilbury, and Thamesville.

Housing Services wants another 16 units throughout Chatham-Kent. Williams puts out requests for proposals annually to look at new builds, but it's quicker to go through the private sector.

"That would increase the housing by 13 to 15 units annually and right now we could easily add another 18 rent supplement units," Williams said.

There are many reasons people are on the wait list. Williams said some on the list are under housed, so they have a place but not enough bedrooms for their family. Others lives with relatives, or are homeless. Some are fleeing domestic violence and others are under employed and need help finding affordable housing.

"The cost of real estate, I think, has driven market rent higher in the area so it makes it difficult for individuals that don't have those dollars to pay for rent," said Williams.

Private sector housing

To qualify as a renter, Williams said someone would need to have an apartment unit, so the person has their own private space. Housing Services would then meet with the potential landlord to make sure the space is respectful and safe. There are also incentives for landlords.

"We have case managers within our team, so that if individuals are struggling ... sometimes people have difficulty maintaining their tenancy," Williams said. "We can have case managers work with those individuals to ensure that that maintain their tenancy."

