Chatham-Kent asks volunteers to avoid Erie Shore Drive this weekend

Chatham-Kent officials are asking volunteers who have offered to provide aid to Erie Shore Drive residents in anticipation of the March 9 evacuation deadline to avoid the area this weekend, unless specifically requested to attend by residents.

April Rietdyk, general manager of community human services for Chatham-Kent warned that "well-meaning individuals" who visit the scene could still potentially hinder evacuation efforts.

"We are asking that people respect the wishes of Erie Shore Drive residents during this difficult time," Rietdyk said.

Chatham-Kent declared its second state of emergency in fewer than seven months last Friday, with council voting this Monday to temporarily close portions of Erie Shore Drive between March 9 and April 27.

Residents have been asked to stay away from the area for six to eight weeks, while the municipality works on repairing a dike that could potentially breach, causing damage to properties and harm to residents.

Once the closure comes into effect, Erie Shore Drive residents won't have land access to their homes, though they'll still be able to reach their homes by water.

Erie Shore Drive residents seeking assistance can visit the Erieau Fire Hall on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The municipality is providing boxes and sand bags at the fire hall on both days.