Appeals panel rules trial judge 'erred,' issues convictions for Chatham-Kent violin teacher

A former violin teacher from Chatham-Kent, Ont. is going back to court again after an appeals panel ruled the trial judge "erred in law."

Last year, Claude Trachy was acquitted of 51 sexual assault-related charges, shocking former students. The decision was then appealed in May. Some of those acquittals have been set aside.

The appeals decision, released Tuesday, said the trial judge "erred in law" by acquitting Trachy on the sexual assault and indecent assault charges, ruling that they had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

During the trial, female students testified that in the 1970s and 80s, Trachy had touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and play with their left breasts exposed. In some instances, the former students testified plastic moulds had been taken of their breasts.

According to Trachy, his actions were to measure students to fit them for violin shoulder rests and were not for a sexual purpose. Justice Thomas Carey at the time accepted Trachy's decision, ruling in his favour.

Crown attorney John Patton, on appeal, argued that Carey's decision "brushed over" major evidence and did not consider the suffering of the complainants.

As a result, the acquittals on some charges have been set aside. Stays have been entered on two counts, due to the age of the claimants at the time. Acquittals on sexual exploitation and sexual interference charges will stand.

The three-judge appeals panel included Justice Mary Lou Benotto, Justice Grant Huscroft and Justice David Doherty, who issued convictions on 25 charges related to 18 complainants.

The appeals panel has remitted the matter back to Superior Court and requested a different trial court judge determine sentencing.