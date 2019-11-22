Funding for tree planting 'phenomenal' for Chatham-Kent

There's a push in Chatham-Kent to reverse a long-standing deforestation trend. Less than six per cent of Chatham-Kent is made up of natural land of any kind — the lowest of any upper tier municipality in Ontario.

The Ridge Landfill Community Trust committed $1 million to pay for increased tree cover and a new wetland and grassland habitat over the next 10 years. The funding will be concentrated in South Kent, in the watersheds of Rondeau Bay, Jeannette's Creek, Lake Erie and McGregor Creek.

Mark Peacock, chief administration officer of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said it's the largest donation of that type the authority has ever received.

"It's a phenomenal gift ... it will have a real impact over the next ten years," said Peacock. "We can plant millions of trees with this."

Peacock said adding the tree cover will help to improve the environment and reduce phosphorous runoff.

"A lot of different people will have trees on their properties," said Peacock. "As part of the climate change adaptation program, planting trees is a fundamental element of moving forward."

Right now only four per cent of Chatham-Kent has tree cover. The Ontario tree planting program was cancelled last year, which Peacock said had an impact on how much could be planted. The LTVCA expects to be able to double the $1 million contribution.

"This will only work if the community gets on board," said Peacock. "We're going to ask people to come out and plant trees."

Chatham-Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci has been lobbying to plant one million trees within four years in the municipality.

"We do have woodlands around here, but we have a lot of valuable farmland ... which is a major asset. We're just trying to look at ways to initiate different partnerships," said Ceccacci.

About five or six years ago, landowners cleared a lot of the tree cover in Chatham-Kent to make way for farmland. Now Ceccacci hopes this will be an incentive to put more trees in the ground.

One million trees sounds like a lot, but Ceccacci said it will take time to make it happen.