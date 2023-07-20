Residents at transitional home in Chatham-Kent fear homelessness after closing notice

People living at CK Extended Stay transitional housing say they are at risk of being homeless again, after they woke up to a sign on Sunday, July 9, that says the place will be closing down for renovations.

"I don't have [another] place to go to," said James List. He has been living there since November 2021.

"I was kind of astonished and kind of lost," after reading the sign, he said.

James List says he was 'astonished' after reading this sign on Sunday July 9th, 2023 (Submitted by Jeff Wilkins )

List says it's difficult to find transitional housing that will accept service dogs.

"Pretty much destroys me, I wouldn't be the same. I can't live without my dog."

CK Extended Stay is a two-storey transitional housing building with 40 rooms, located on Michener Road. Occupants mostly receive income from the Ontario Disability Support Program or Ontario Works. The facility has been operating since August 2021.

List says rent is approximately $650 to $850 per bed and $1,700 per family.

"I feel like it's just been one big scam and rip off against people that are on OW and ODSP," List added.

List says he hasn't heard from the property management on how long the renovations will take or when he can return.

Jeff Wilkins, a paralegal with Chatham Kent legal clinic and a housing stability worker, says without the correct eviction procedures through the landlord and tenant board, people do not have to move out. (Submitted by Jeff Wilkins )

No need to comply

Jeff Wilkins met with some of the tenants in the lobby of the building. He's told them that they can't be forced out.

He's a paralegal with the Chatham-Kent Legal Clinic. He's also a housing stability worker. Wilkins says without the correct eviction procedures through the Landlord and Tenant Board, people do not have to move out.

"They have to serve the N-13s [a notice to end tenancy], they have to give compensation to the tenants, they have to let the tenants know that once the renovations are done, the tenants can move back in for the exact same rent," Wilkins said.

Wilkins says while most residents he spoke to did not have lease contracts, the landlord still has to go through the proper channels to evict the tenants.

"There's no exemption in the Residential Tenancies Act that says that these people are exempt from the act," he added.

Renee Geniole is the Operations Coordinator at ROCK Missions, which has a homeless outreach program, says there is still a lot more work that needs to be done to fix transitional housing. (Submitted by Renee Geniole)

'People are disposable'

Renee Geniole has personally helped some of the residents.

She's the Operations Coordinator at ROCK Missions, which has a homeless outreach program. She says the CK Extended Stay notice tells her that there is still a lot more work that needs to be done to fix transitional housing.

"We still live in a community where people are disposable, and that it's all about money," she said.

"If this was genuinely transitional housing, there would have been a lot more effort made by anybody that was employed or helped run this actually been helping them to find permanent housing, instead of just taking their monthly rent," Geniole added.

Geniole hopes the owners of the building will get in touch with Wilkins to come to a peaceful resolution.

CK Extended Stay did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CBC News.