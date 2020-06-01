Chatham-Kent Transit reopens more services this week

Transit in Chatham-Kent is getting back closer to normal.

Beginning Monday night, the evening on-request service will be available again.

Inter-Urban routes A, C and D are returning to full service, as will accessible transit in both Chatham and Wallaceburg.

Still, the public is being told public transit is only running for essential travel. That means for getting to and from work, or to secure essential goods and services.

The following service changes come into effect Monday, June 1: