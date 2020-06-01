Chatham-Kent Transit reopens more services this week
Transit in Chatham-Kent is getting back closer to normal.
Municipality says transit to be used for essential travel only
Beginning Monday night, the evening on-request service will be available again.
Inter-Urban routes A, C and D are returning to full service, as will accessible transit in both Chatham and Wallaceburg.
Still, the public is being told public transit is only running for essential travel. That means for getting to and from work, or to secure essential goods and services.
The following service changes come into effect Monday, June 1:
- CKTransit On-Request Evening Service will resume with reduced capacity and hours between 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Monday to Friday in Chatham. Passengers can visit www.cktransit.ca/onrequest for information on how to request trips.
- Inter-Urban Routes A, C, and D will return to full service including the 6:45 p.m. departure from the Chatham Terminal.
- Chatham Accessible will return to regular hours of 6:15 a.m. – 7: 15 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Sunday service remains suspended.
- Wallaceburg Accessible will return to its regular hours of 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Sunday service remains suspended.
- Clean Air Day Transit is cancelled. Free transit rides will not be offered for Clean Air Day on Wednesday June 3 this year.
- Seasonal Beach Bus remains suspended.
